CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.24, but opened at $25.42. CareDx shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 5,579 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 32.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.