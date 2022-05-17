NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 5% Following Insider Buying Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Specifically, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. Analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

