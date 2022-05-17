Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $67.00. The company traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $48.40. 46,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,490,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

