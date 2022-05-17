Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. 71,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,075,590 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.73.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

