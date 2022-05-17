RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $66.13. Approximately 4,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,363,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Specifically, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $158.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.