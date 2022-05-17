Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.25. The company traded as high as C$10.53 and last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 1012116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

