KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.12. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 7,431 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 161,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,950. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 335,873 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

