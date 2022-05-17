Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.96. Insmed shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 3,537 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Insmed by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Insmed by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,215,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

