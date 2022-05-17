Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $31.00. Clear Secure shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 33,687 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock worth $27,572,498.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 99.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 202,625 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,276 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

