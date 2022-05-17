Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.20. Cloudflare shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 27,867 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,056 shares of company stock valued at $66,892,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.