William Blair Weighs in on Velo3D, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Velo3D in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VLD opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

