Ken Murphy Purchases 49 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($168.53).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ken Murphy bought 51 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £137.70 ($169.75).

On Friday, March 18th, Ken Murphy purchased 50 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £138.50 ($170.73).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 286.70 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.11. The firm has a market cap of £21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

