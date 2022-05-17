Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.57 on Monday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

