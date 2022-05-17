Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Purchases 93 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,913 ($85.22) per share, with a total value of £6,429.09 ($7,925.41).

LON:GAW opened at GBX 7,030 ($86.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,365 ($78.46) and a twelve month high of £123.10 ($151.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,271.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,301.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.