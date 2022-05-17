Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Gerard Kisbey-Green Sells 325,000 Shares

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £26,000 ($32,051.28).

On Monday, May 9th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £20,000 ($24,654.83).

GDP stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Goldplat PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11).

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

