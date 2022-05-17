Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Shares of WEN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wendy’s by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

