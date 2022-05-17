Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Andrew Paul Wass Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($114,028.60).

LON G4M opened at GBX 190 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £39.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.66. Gear4music has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

