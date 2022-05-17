Brokers Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.