Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.92 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.