Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

