Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,830 ($22.56) and last traded at GBX 1,826 ($22.51), with a volume of 309903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,808 ($22.29).

Specifically, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,773.89 ($21.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £32.40 billion and a PE ratio of 90.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.