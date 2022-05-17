Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

