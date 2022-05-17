iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

