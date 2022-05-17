George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in April

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.4 days.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. George Weston has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter.

WNGRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

George Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.