Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NXJ opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

