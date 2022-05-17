The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

