The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE HYB opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.
About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
