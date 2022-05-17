Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 53.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MVF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.