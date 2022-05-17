Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 53.3%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MVF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
