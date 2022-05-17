First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

