Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IFBD opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Infobird has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Infobird by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Infobird during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

