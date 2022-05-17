First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ROBT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.
