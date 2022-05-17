First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ROBT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,656 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,086,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.