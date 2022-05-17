Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,164,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,978,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 625.45%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

