Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Rises By 55.4%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 791,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

