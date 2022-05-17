Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $31.80.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.