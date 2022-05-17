Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Grows By 54.0%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUGS stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. USHG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

