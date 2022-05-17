Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

