Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.