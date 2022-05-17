Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCO opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,006 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

