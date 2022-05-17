voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VJET opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.77. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $15.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

