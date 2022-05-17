BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

