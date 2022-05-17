Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.