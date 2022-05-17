Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

