CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$917.23 million.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.33 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.27 and a 52-week high of C$42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.75.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

