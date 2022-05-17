Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.970-$2.170 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.85.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

