Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

LSPD stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 81,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

