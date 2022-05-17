Target (TGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Target to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. Target has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

