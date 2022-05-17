Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.
In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.
Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
