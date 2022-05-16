BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

COLM opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

