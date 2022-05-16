First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $17,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 139,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 332,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $79.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

