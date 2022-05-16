WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,831 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.