WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $565,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

