LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $48,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.67 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

